Joey Chestnut Returns, Shedeur Sanders Isn’t A Court Guy, And Rod Stewart Has A Need For Speed

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called his wife the "First Partner of California" while wishing her a happy birthday. It’s incredible that he even remembered it was her birthday since he couldn’t even remember her gender.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander was arrested by ICE agents at an immigration courthouse on Tuesday. It’s unclear what Lander — a New York City mayoral candidate — was trying to do at the courthouse, but then again, no one has any clue what comptrollers do in the first place.

Kathy Griffin reportedly turned down a $1.4 million offer to co-host The View. This is just a reminder that no matter how bad things get, they can always be a lot worse.

A new dating site called Browser Dating matches users based on their online search histories. The company says it’s the fastest place to meet someone else who wants to know if the bump on their neck is cancer and who also has an affinity for "Big Booty Latinas."

Rod Stewart is hoping to break the 100-meter world record for sprinters 80 years old and over. If he can pump his legs like that old urban legend claims he pumps his stomach, then I think he might have a shot.

Driver-less car company Waymo hopes to expand into New York City, but will do so using actual drivers. It’s so expensive to live in New York, even robo-taxis have to Uber on the side to make ends meet.

Actress Rebel Wilson had her nose split open by a prop gun while shooting a fight scene for her new movie, Bride Hard. Wilson said she was just happy that the incident didn’t happen on a film produced by Alec Baldwin.

A Canadian Indigenous leader says he was "filled with rage" upon meeting President Trump at the G7 Summit. Although, since he’s Canadian, that just meant he said, "Pleasure to meet you," but he didn’t mean it.



