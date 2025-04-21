Joey Aguilar Plans To Sign With Tennessee, Basically Completing Nico Iamaleava Trade With UCLA

After entering the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, former UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar has committed to Tennessee, capping one of the wildest weeks in recent memory. In what can only be described as a trade, the Vols get the former Bruins QB, one day after Nico Iamaleava committed to UCLA after leaving Knoxville.

There are a lot of ways to look at this one, but having one quarterback leave your school for UCLA, to then bring in the guy who transferred to Westwood in the first place, to then commit to Tennessee has to be one of the crazier stories we've seen in recent memory.

According to sources, once the Nico Iamaleava deal was done with UCLA, Tennessee made its approach very quickly with Aguilar. The two sides have even working to hammer out a deal, which is expected to be completed soon.

Chris Low was first to report.

The news of Nico Iamaleava leaving Knoxville sent Shockwaves through the college football world, but I don't know if we've ever seen a situation like this. After speaking with UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster on Saturday night, and being told that there would be a competition for the starting role with Iamaleava, Joey Aguilar decided it was in his Brest interest to enter the transfer portal.

Now, just a few hours after having his name officially be entered into the database, we have ourselves a college football trade, in what has turned into a wild 48 hours.

Tennessee needed a quarterback with experience to battle for the starting job, and they get that with Aguilar, who passed for over sixty touchdowns during his time at App State.

The only question now is how can Josh Heupel snag a few more playmakers from the transfer portal to accompany Joey Aguilar.

Obviously, this has been a whirlwind for all parties involved. But, I'm pretty sure folks will be talking about this saga for years to come. We will see which side got the better end of this deal, but its safe to say this ia a new one for college football.