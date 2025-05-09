Joel Quenneville Gives First Comments Since Being Hired By Ducks In Controversial Return To The NHL

Joe Quenneville will be back behind an NHL bench come the fall with news that he's the newest head coach of the Anaheim Ducks. And as expected, that decision has been a controversial one with some.

That's because Quenneville was fired by the Florida Panthers and banned from the NHL for his role in covering up a sexual assault scandal that occurred when he was the coach of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Last summer, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reinstated Quenneville, the second-winningest coach in league history, with the Ducks being the first team to call him up and hire him.

Still, there are some hockey fans and writers who are still upset over the hiring, even though Quenneville has atoned enough for his action that the NHL welcomed him back, and the Ducks spoke to Kris Beach, the player who was allegedly sexually assaulted by former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich back in 2010 as the Blackhawks closed in on their first of three Stanley Cups under Quenneville.

During his introductory press conference, Quenneville took a moment to address the scandal and the concerns of those who don't think he should be back coaching in the NHL.

"What happened to Kyle Beach was horrific and inexcusable," Quenneville said. "I was sick to my stomach when I learned what had taken place; had I known what had happened, I would have taken swift action. I own my mistakes. While I believe wholeheartedly (that) the issue was handled by management, I take full responsibility for not following up and asking more questions. That's entirely on me."

"Over nearly four years, I've taken time to reflect, to listen to experts and advocates, and educate myself on the realities of abuse, trauma, and how to be a better leader. I hope others can learn from my inaction."

Quenneville then talked about how he has spoken to Beach numerous times over the years, including Friday morning before his introductory press conference.

"I will demonstrate my actions that I am a man of character. We will be a team this community can be proud of, both on and off the ice," Quenneville said. "This is my promise."

You've got to take Quenneville at his word, and if you believe in second chances, it's good to see one of the best to ever coach in the National Hockey League getting another shot.

That said, he'll likely get a shorter leash than most. Ask Mike Babcock about that.