Ducks Hire Joel Quenneville, First Job After Blackhawks Scandal

Joe Quenneville is officially returning to the National Hockey League.

After being reinstated by the league in 2024 following a ban over the handling of a sexual assault incident during his time with the Chicago Blackhawks, the Anaheim Ducks have named Quenneville — the second-winningest coach in NHL history.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Reports surfaced on Thursday that this hiring was imminent, and later in the day, the team made it official.

"I'm excited to join the Anaheim Ducks," Quenneville said in a statement. "This is the organization I wanted to restart my career with and am truly grateful for this opportunity. The Ducks have incredible ownership, management and passionate fans. In nearly four years away from the game, I have learned from my prior mistakes and realized it will be actions over words that demonstrate my commitment to being a better leader."

From a public relations perspective, this is a hire that will get the Ducks some heat from a few fans, despite the fact that the NHL feels that Quenneville has atoned for his involvement in any wrongdoing.

But, the Ducks are in the business of winning hockey games, and Coach Q should be a nice shot in the arm to get this team back on track.

"Today is a great day for the Anaheim Ducks," Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek said. "Joel is a proven winner and one of the top coaches in NHL history. We believe this is a major step forward in our process of being a perennial playoff contender."

Quenneville last coached the Florida Panthers until just a few games into the 2021-22 season and led the Blues, Avalanche, and, of course, the Blackhawks before that.

He reportedly beat out several other candidates for the job, including highly-regarded Denver University coach David Carle, who recently decided to re-up with the Pioneers.

As for the team that Quenneville will be working with, the Ducks have got a solid group of young players like Leo Carlsson, Trevor Zegrass, Cutter Gauthier, Mason McTavish, coupled with some solid goaltending and veteran leadership.

Quenneville was, of course, behind the bench for the Chicago Blackhawks' dynastic run through the 2010s, and while that doesn't mean the Ducks are destined for the same, giving him a shot is a good call.