Joe Pavelski Becomes First U.S. Hockey Player To Win American Century Championship Golf Tournament

The former NHL player had come close several times, but finally got it done

Former NHL player Joe Pavelski, who twice competed for the United States in the Olympics, finally won the American Century Championship after finishing second twice in the past three years (plus a third-place finish in 2023). The American Century Championship is low-key one of the coolest events on the sports calendar that not many people even know exists.

It's an annual celebrity golf tournament that generally features an incredibly star-studded field. Competitors this year, for example, included Steph Curry, Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Jerry Rice, Charles Barkley, Roger Clemens, Ray Romano and many more. The event is usually won by an athlete, and 2025 was no exception, with Pavelski capturing the crown.

It's kind of a fun way to see which sports translate well to the game of golf. While Pavelski was the first American-born hockey player to win, he isn't the first hockey player. Dan Quinn, a Canadian, is second all-time with five ACC championships. Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux, another Canadian, is also a former champion.

Former MLB pitcher Rick Rhoden has won the most tournaments, claiming victory eight times. However, it's football that has produced the most winners in the tournament's history. Tony Romo won in 2022, his third victory, and that marked the 12th win by a former NFL player since the tournament began in 1990.

Baseball is second, but only two former MLB players have won the event. Obviously, Rhoden won eight times. Then, from 2015-17, Mark Mulder won three straight, bringing baseball's total to 11 victories. Hockey is third, with Pavelski's victory marking the seventh win by a former NHL player.

Steph Curry won the 2023 ACC (though the victory was quite controversial), becoming the second basketball player to win (Vinny Del Negro in 2021), and Mardy Fish has both victories by tennis players. Jack Wagner, an actor and singer, is also a two-time champion, and he's the only non-athlete to ever win the event.

I've never really wanted to be a celebrity, but it is a life goal to eventually be invited to play in the American Century Championship. Or, at the very least, befriend one of the competitors and convince him to let me caddie. The atmosphere is fantastic, the golf course is elite, and the people are incredible.

If someone from the ACC selection committee is reading this, please invite me to play. Please?