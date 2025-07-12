Charles Barkley Shoots Unreal Eagle At American Century Championship

NBA legend and broadcaster Charles Barkley's golf game has come a long way, and he absolutely shattered some brains with an incredible display this week at the American Century Championship.

For my money, the American Century Championship is one of the most genius events there is. Someone was just like, "Hey, what if we just bring in some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment and turn them loose on the links for a weekend at Lake Tahoe?"

Simple, but effective.

The Round Mound of Rebound has been a pretty regular fixture at the big celebrity golf events over the years, and man, he may have had the shot of his life on Friday by holing out with an eagle.

First, can we take a moment to appreciate Barkley's swing these days? We all remember that it used to be nothing short of an abomination.

However, he has clearly been working on it, because I didn't realize that was him at first. He looked nice and smooth.

Then, how about the English he put on that ball? It looked like he had it tied to a string.

Just a mind-boggling shot that those folks were lucky enough to see with their own eyes.

As for the tournament through one round, former San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski is leading ahead of former NBA player Vinny Del Negro followed by a two-way tie for third between Steph Curry and former soccer player Taylor Twellman.

That eagle on the par 4-second hole went a long way for Barkley, who was in 37th after the first round, just behind Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk and ahead of former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and recently retired NHLer TJ Oshie.

Seriously, when you get all these names in one event, it's pretty damn cool.