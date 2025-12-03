Joe Burrow May Or May Not Be A Fan of Lane Kiffin's Move To LSU

Not exactly jumping for joy there, Joe.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and LSU icon Joe Burrow won't say whether he's looking forward to the Lane Kiffin era at his alma mater.

The coaching move that rocked college football still produces a ton of reactions in the aftermath, and Burrow can see all the arguments in plain view, with his adept QB vision.

"I think he's a good coach. I guess we'll see how it goes," Burrow said, hesitating for a moment after a reporter asked him on Wednesday for his thoughts on Kiffin.

Though not too meaty, "those are my thoughts," Burrow bluntly stated.

He also turned an eye to the lingering situation at Ole Miss, where Kiffin's abandoned CFP hopefuls brace for a CFP berth.

"Is Ole Miss going to make the playoff?" Burrow responded to the media. "Does the rest of the staff stay, or do they go too? ... Certainly not an ideal situation for a playoff run."

In Baton Rouge, Burrow's opinion has to carry some weight, having won the national championship in 2020 with Ed Orgeron.

Former Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding takes the reins as head coach.

To the excitement of many Ole Miss players, the contentious Kiffin era ended, giving way to the Golding era. Rebels' offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, Jr., will also stick around to see the season through, for better or worse.

In the aftermath of Kiffin's move, Ole Miss forums have gone off the rails with Kiffin's hot yoga habits and his penchant to slide into the DMs of any young, hot blond at Oxford.

LSU hopes they can turn Kiffin into a housewife, while the Rebels hope to spoil that 'promotion' for Kiffin with what they hope is a deep CFP run.

