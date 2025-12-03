Is Lane Kiffin About To Pull The Biggest Scumbag Move Of His Life?

As Lane Kiffin gets comfortable in Louisiana, all eyes turn to his dog, Juice

We're talking a bigger scumbag move than leaving jobs in the middle of the night and breaking the hearts of millions of fans.

Bigger.

We might be on the verge of Lane Kiffin stealing/taking back his dog, Juice Kiffin, the Yellow Labrador that Ole Miss fans swear the low-down dirty dog coach abandoned when he took off for Louisiana.

Folks, this is going to be heartbreaking if what we think is about to happen actually happens.

"Can't wait to get down to Baton Rouge with my dad, brother, and sister!" someone tweeted for Juice on Wednesday.

Woof.

What's the problem here? Ole Miss fans swear Juice Kiffin was a PR prop used to soften Lane's image and make him a likable character who found God, bought a dog, lost weight and just wanted what was right for the school.

The same fans also swear that Juice has spent the last two years with handler Tom Smith from Wildrose Kennels, where Juice was born. Fans have spent this week saying that while Lane definitely bought the dog, there are questions about him as a dog owner.

"He paid for him. It’s technically his dog and our hope is that these types of videos don’t make him so mad that he takes him just to prove it’s his. We’re hoping we get to keep him in Oxford but ultimately have to respect whatever lane wants," Kimmi Rasky, an Ole Miss fan and a dog rescue supporter, who has worked with Juice to help raise funds for rescues, wrote Monday on Instagram.

Meanwhile, another woman connected to Ole Miss disputes the claim that Lane paid for the dog. "The school paid for him, not lane. I was landry kiffins hair dresser and know this for a fact. Ole miss paid for everything he ever wanted so let’s just jot that down. Since leaving ole miss nothing belongs to him anymore technically," Lacey Hayman replied in Rasky's IG comment thread.

"He broke the contract and ole miss can do whatever they want now- but Kiffin isn’t like that- they wouldn’t take juice just to be shitty," Hayman added.

OutKick's request for comment from Wildrose Kennels has yet to be answered.