Bengals QB Joe Burrow Gifted His Linemen Fossils For Christmas

Mammoth, T-Rex, and bear bones were options for his linemen.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is hands down the best gift-giver the NFL has ever seen.

Each Christmas season, Burrow gifts his o-linemen something unique. Last year, he got them Samurai swords , and somehow found a way to top that this season.

Burrow invited all his linemen to his house to make their choice of authentic fossils. The options were dinosaur, bear or mammoth.

If I could pick any job in the NFL right now, it would be a lineman for the Cincinnati Bengals, because it comes with some pretty awesome perks during the holiday season.

"I think it speaks to his intelligence and interests and his desire to do something unique," Bengals center Ted Karras told ESPN on Friday. "I thought it was really special."

Karras took home a Wooly Mammoth tusk, Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims each took home cave bear skulls, and Dylan Fairchild took home a Tyrannosaurus Rex artifact.

I can guarantee you that every dude reading this article saw that and was like "Heck yeah." Way deep down inside, dudes just want a fossil to call their own.

While getting your teammates fossils isn’t the most conventional gift choice, it's not entirely surprising, given how much Burrow loves old animal bones.

In a Season 2 episode of Netflix’s "Quarterback," Burrow briefly talked about his love for these relics of natural history.

"When aren't fossils on your mind?" Burrow said in that episode. "They go back millions of years. That's sick."

He’s got a point. Evidently, they also make incredible Christmas gifts.