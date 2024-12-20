Super Santas: Joe Borrow And Brock Purdy Get Their O-Lineman Epic Christmas Gifts

I’m 6’4" tall, weigh 200 pounds soaking wet, and I’ve never played a down of organized football in my life. All that to say is, I have zero shot of ever becoming an offensive lineman in the NFL.

But gosh, I wish I could be, if for no other reason than getting some swaggy Christmas gifts from my quarterback.

It all started earlier this week when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gifted each of his offensive linemen a Yeti cooler stuffed with a ton of luxury items. Not wanting to be out done, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy got in on the extravagant gift-giving action.

While they might be the most unsung position players on the field, all linemen are definitely warriors. With that in mind, Joe Burrow decided to give them authentic Japanese Katana swords as a gift for protecting him (they are a type of Samurai sword).

That’s a gift that every man, if he’s honest with himself, wants for Christmas. I couldn’t imagine getting anything better than that.

Well, except maybe a free car - and that’s exactly what Purdy got his offensive lineman.

That’s right, he literally got every single one of his blockers a brand-new vehicle - five got Toyota Sequoias and four got Toyota Tundras.

Now that Purdy is getting a little bit more money from his contract this season, he could afford to give his teammates gifts, something couldn’t last year.

Seriously, how good is it to be an o-lineman for a generous qb at this time of year? While the chances of Cincinnati and San Francisco getting in the playoffs are slim, at least their Christmas celebrations will be one to remember.

Man, I wish I chose a different career path…



