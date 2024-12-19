Patrick Mahomes Gifted O-Line Yeti Coolers Crammed With Gifts

I'm a big fan of gifts that quarterbacks buy for their offensive line. I mean, I'd be a bigger fan if I was getting some of these gifts, but I still enjoy them as a spectator, and I think it's probably a good idea to really go all out for the guys whose job it is to make sure your skull doesn't get put through the turf.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes has proven himself to be elite on this front, and his efforts this season do not buck that trend.

He didn't just get one big gift, he got a bunch of nice gifts and crammed them inside a Yeti cooler, which itself is a very nice gift.

It's like a turducken of gifts.

So let's have a look here.

First, you've got the aforementioned cooler, which, like I said, is a solid gift in its own right. I'm not sure if Yetis work better than other coolers, but I've bought into the marketing. If they sell what is essentially a spackle bucket for $40, they must be doing something right.

Inside the cooler (how great is that cooler, though?) is a Rolex watch, some Lucchese boots, some Oakley shades, and Normatec compression something or other.

What a haul. It pays to be on a team with a quarterback who gets paid.

I always kind of feel bad for the guys who play for a team with a QB on a rookie deal. Through no fault of his own, he can't pony up the cheddar for gifts like a three-time Super Bowl champion.

It's the thought that counts, but imagine seeing this after your signal caller gave you a gift card to Red Lobster and a popcorn tin.

Not bad gifts… but they're not a Yeti cooler stuffed with luxury items.