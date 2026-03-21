Bengals Fans Were Having A Rough Time Watching Joe Burrow Play Flag Football

He's alright, but Bengals fans were going through it...

These days, Cincinnati Bengals fans are used to wincing whenever Joe Burrow is in the game out of fear that he's going to take a hit that'll knock him out of action.

However, that's normally only from September until — let's be honest, here — about early January. But this year, Bengals fans had to sweat it well into March, and it was all thanks to flag football.

Burrow was one of a bunch of NFL stars who took part in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Field in Los Angeles.

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While the risk of injury is never zero, it was certainly going to be lower than it would be in an NFL game.

Especially an NFL game played behind a leaky offensive line.

But these guys were playing hard, and that meant Burrow took a shot that had to put Bengals fans' hearts in their throats.

First of all, I think we need to let Fanatics put together the Pro Bowl, because this game had guys laying out for touchdowns, giving the refs an earful if they didn't get flags, and even a multi-week beef between Tom Brady and WWE superstar Logan Paul?

What did the Pro Bowl have? I think the highlight was Micah Parsons on a scooter.

Anyway, back to Burrow…

Given his history of injury — and how rough it is for the team without him — Bengals fans were not loving this.

But guess what, Bengals fans? If it's up to Burrow, this is far from the end of his flag football exploits.

LA28, anyone?!

"I’ve always wanted to play in the Olympics," Burrow said, per The Cincinnati Enquirer. "I’ve never necessarily played an Olympic sport before, so when this got announced, I was pretty excited about it.

"The opportunity to win a gold medal (is) something that I’ve thought about — a moment like that — for a long time, since I was a kid. I think it would be something very special."