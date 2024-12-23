Joe Burrow Says Bengals' Linemen Asked Him For Guns For Christmas Before He Opted For Different Weapon

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow would have broken the Internet if he had fulfilled the Christmas wishes of his offensive linemen this holiday season.

It's now a long-time tradition in the NFL for quarterbacks to give meaningful, and typically very expensive gifts to each member of the offensive line.

Last week, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy gifted his o-line brand-new Toyota vehicles in one of the more wild gift exchanges we've ever seen between signal caller and protector. Burrow didn't opt to get his offensive line new cars but instead, gifted them authentic Japanese Katana swords, each with their own story that the linemen got to choose from.

Burrow going down the path of weaponry for his Christmas gift this season wasn't his idea.

Speaking with the media on Sunday after leading the Bengals to a win over the Cleveland Browns, Burrow explained that his o-line actually asked him for guns for Christmas.

"Well, they wanted guns, and I was like 'I don't know about guns, guys.'" Burrow said. "I was in the weapon mindset, and I was like, 'What's a cool weapon? Samurai swords, I think, are pretty dang cool.'"

I'm sure there have been instances in NFL history where a quarterback has gifted a teammate a gun, legally of course, but in today's world where the Second Amendment is a hot-button topic and essentially nothing is kept off social media, Burrow handing out some firearms to his o-line would have been quite the choice.

Burrow would have trended online for weeks and the talking heads would melt across national news networks shouting nonsense about white supremacy if Burrow opted to buy his teammates guns, but he's better off not going down that route.