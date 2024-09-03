JK Rowling Gives Her Take On Transgender Paralympic Sprinter, Dunks On Critics

Author and staunch women's rights advocate JK Rowling has given her take on one of the most controversial topics of the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris.

There's been a lot of talk about Italian transgender runner Valentina Petrilla, a biological male who's 51 years old and a father of two competing in the visually-impaired 400m race at the Paralympics.

I think we can all see the problem with this one, and on the off chance that you can't figure out what that might be, Rowling was courteous enough to lay it out for you.

"Why all the anger about the inspirational Petrillo?" Rowling wrote on X. "The cheat community has never had this kind of visibility! Out and proud cheats like Petrillo prove the era of cheat-shaming is over. What a role model! I say we give Lance Armstrong his medals back and move on. #Cheats #NoShame"

Petrillo failed to qualify for the 400m final but does still have a chance to medal.

Few high-profile people have been as outspoken on the topic of transgender athletes in women's sports than Rowling, but, of course, running afoul of progressive doctrine means that instead of being hailed as a champion for women — which she is — she's become an enemy to the far left.

Just last month, Rowling's criticism of controversial Algerian boxer Imane Khelif led to her being named along with X owner Elon Musk in a lawsuit filed by Khelif in a French court.

However, that's not going to get Rowling to quiet down — nor should it, by the way — especially when she, and any sensible person, knows that she's in the right on this issue.

I mean, have a look at how Rowling dismantled the flimsy arguments in support of a man competing in the women's coemption at the Paralympics.

First of all, you have to be nuts to try and get into a written argument with one of the most successful writers of the last century. That's like thinking you can go toe-to-toe with Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one.

But it's even harder to do that, when the part of your brain that applies logic and reason, knows you're argument is ridiculous.

So, let that be a warning to anyone who thinks they can dunk on JK Rowling in a debate over protecting women's sports.

You can't.