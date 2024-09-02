Trans Runner Valentina Petrillo Fails To Qualify For Women's 400M Final, Can Still Medal At Paralympics

Male-born Italian runner Valentino Petrillo competed in the women's 400-meter race at the 2024 Paralympics but fell short of the mark to advance to the final Tuesday.

Petrillo, 50, failed to qualify after finishing the second semifinal run Monday, partaking in day five of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, at Stade de France. Petrillo ran a personal-best time of 57.58 seconds, good enough for third. In the first semifinal race, Petrillo finished fourth, falling out of contention.

Born Fabrizio Petrillo, he started in the Paralympics by competing in a category specifically designated for visually impaired athletes. Petrillo was diagnosed with Stargardt disease, a degenerative eye condition, during his teenage years.

"Better to be a slow happy woman than a fast unhappy man," Petrillo previously told the BBC when discussing his transition.

Despite Monday's failure to qualify, Petrillo is slated to compete in the women's 200-meter race Friday, leaving the door open for the runner to steal another spot from a female runner.

According to Fox News Digital, World Para Athletics allows transgender athletes to compete in women's events if they can show that their testosterone levels have been below 10 nanomoles per liter for at least 12 months before competing. Last year, Petrillo, a transgender athlete, won two bronze medals in women's events at the Paralympic Games after transitioning and reducing testosterone levels since 2019.

The runner previously won 11 national titles in the men’s T12 category from 2015 to 2018.

Petrillo is also a father of two.

"But I hope my son is proud of me," Petrillo said after the race Monday. "That’s important to me because I’m a trans dad, it’s not everyone’s dream dad. But I hope he will be proud of me.

He added, via The New York Times, "I tried until the end, I couldn’t do it," Petrillo said after the race. "I missed that last straight. I pushed harder than this morning and I tried. They are stronger than me. There is nothing I can do. I had to do 56 (seconds) to get into the final. It’s impossible, 57.58 I have to be happy even though I’m a little upset."

Women's rights advocates criticized Petrillo's participation in the women's events. J.K. Rowling, the "Harry Potter" creator, expressed concerns about Petrillo's inclusion in Monday's event, highlighting the hypocrisy.

"Why all the anger about the inspirational Petrillo? The cheat community has never had this kind of visibility!" Rowling posted on X. She didn't hold back in accusing Petrillo of cheating by competing against women, despite being born a man.

"Out and proud cheats like Petrillo prove the era of cheat-shaming is over. What a role model! I say we give Lance Armstrong his medals back and move on. #Cheats #NoShame."

