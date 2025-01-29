JJ Watt Is Just Like All Of Us — Over The Pro Bowl

JJ Watt is completely over the Pro Bowl.

And he's not alone. NFL fans seemingly express less and less interest in the annual football "All-Star" event, and even the players selected to participate aren't interested. Many of the league's superstars have opted to stay home rather than participate in this year's flag football contest.

That means the Pro Bowl squads have to go to their back-ups. And in some cases, the back-ups of back-ups.

"When you get 5 alternates deep, just call it the Participation Bowl," the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year wrote.

A little harsh, maybe. But he's not wrong.

Just take the quarterbacks, for example. MVP candidates Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson both opted out of this year's Pro Bowl Games, forcing the league to go down a list of alternates.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud reportedly declined his invite, Broncos QB Bo Nix is out for a minor procedure, the Chargers' Justin Herbert won't participate for unknown reasons, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is, of course, playing in the Super Bowl. That leaves the AFC squad with Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson and Drake Maye.

Washington's Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin, along with Baltimore's Derrick Henry are a few other notable players who chose not to make the trip to Orlando this weekend.

And who can really blame them? The Pro Bowl used to be an honor and involved a trip to Hawaii.

Now, it's just a series of silly skills contests at Disney World culminating in a lackluster flag football game at Camping World Stadium. And who wants to spend a week of their precious off-season doing that when they could be doing, well, literally anything else?