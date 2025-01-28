Drake Maye's Pro Bowl Nod Draws Mixed Reactions

Most people see Drake Maye's potential as the next franchise quarterback for the New England Patriots.

But a Pro Bowl nod in an objectively lukewarm year (production-wise) made some NFL fans balk at the validity of today's "Pro Bowl Games."

Maye, as a 2025 AFC Pro Bowl pick, came at a bit of a stretch.

The rookie and second-overall pick threw for just 15 TDs, against 10 interceptions. Maye went 3-9 as a starter.

The last Patriots QB to get a Pro Bowl nod, similarly, was 2021 rookie Mac Jones. Most people were surprised Jones was named a Pro Bowler his first year. But by comparison, Jones put up a significantly better debut in 2021: throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

(To note, both Maye and Jones made the Pro Bowl as replacements, with Maye filling in for Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.)

Coming out of UNC, Maye was touted for his big-arm ability. He averaged 6.7 yards per attempt this year, while rookie Mac Jones threw for 7.3 yards per attempt.

The time will come for Drake Maye to get his recognition. To his detriment, it came a bit early.

Despite his ailments all year, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had a better year than Maye.

Maye's addition as a DEI ("Didn't Even Impress!") Pro Bowl pick caused mixed reactions.

"Instead of Bo Nix?" one fan reacted.

- Stream Super Bowl LIX live & free! Coming to you live from Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Tune in to pregame shows starting at 2 PM ET with the big game on at 6 PM ET. Stream Live & Free in 4K on Tubi or watch on FOX. *Must be signed in to watch.

Sign Up And Watch Super Bowl LIX Here - Streaming Free!

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela