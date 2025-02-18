JJ Redick Said He 'Didn't Watch That S**t' When Asked About NBA All-Star Weekend

Not even Lakers coach JJ Redick, a 'student of the game,' watched NBA All-Star Weekend.

In one of the most panned NBA showcase events in recent memory, the NBA All-Star festivities seemingly flopped as most folks admitted to skipping the games altogether or criticizing the year's new format to replace the boring All-Star Game model.

Somehow, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made those boring events worse. He made them obnoxious. Full of B-level celebrity cameos and terrible play from the participants, All-Star Weekend was a ‘must miss’ event.

At least that's how Lakers coach JJ Redick felt.

Answering questions from the Lakers' facility in El Segundo on Tuesday, Redick was asked by a reporter to grade rookie Dalton Knecht’s performance in the Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend.

The Lakers coach gave one hell of an answer that most NBA fans could relate to.

"I didn't watch any of that sh*t," Redick said (via Lakers Nation).

It’s one thing for the fans to lose their enthusiasm for the All-Star events. But when the coaches and players are checked out, perhaps it's time to start firing some higher-ups in the NBA league offices.

The NBA botched what used to be one of its marquee events of the year with the All-Star festivities.

When players made an effort, the best from the East and West collided in a conference supremacy face-off.

Now, all-stars barely show up to the games.

LeBron James missed the events over ankle issues, subbing out of Sunday's four-team All-Star Game format at the last minute.

The tournament-style games failed to generate enthusiasm, and the league seems to be out of ideas for fixing its broken product.

Even after two days of intense backlash, the NBA has yet to release its All-Star Weekend ratings, a clear sign of disappointing results.

