Reactions To NBA's New All-Star Game Call It A Terrible Product

The NBA can't hide the lack of enthusiasm hurting their All-Star Weekend.

And with every passing year, the product seemingly gets worse.

A new four-team tournament debuted in San Francisco for the NBA's All-Star Weekend, taking over the All-Star Game.

Despite pleading with their players to give more effort on All-Star Weekend, NBA players didn't budge, and the festivities proved to be a mess.

Not even Lakers star LeBron James participated in the final tournament on Sunday.

All day, guys stayed flat-footed on defense and the three-point shooting problem didn’t lose steam.

On television, TNT's cast of personalities made the game excruciating to watch, their commentary grating like nails on a chalkboard to the audience.

Kevin Hart, merchant of height jokes, flopped with his unfunny emceeing.

The four teams, picked by Inside the NBA members, played ‘first-to-40’ games, culminating in a Team Shaq versus Team Charles Barkley face-off. No one cared, but Team Shaq "won" the 2025 All-Star Game trophy … not that anyone was paying attention. NBA fans were begging for the return of the East versus West format.

TNT's crew let out a sigh of relief when it was finally over.

Between SNL's 50th Anniversary cringe-fest and the NBA's All-Star festivities stymied by continual breaks and bad comedy, Sunday belonged to Daytona.

Fans watching the ASG bashed the event.

REACTIONS TO NBA's ALL-STAR GAME:

