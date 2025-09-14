JJ McCarthy’s Honeymoon Ends in Atlanta as Vikings Fall Flat In Primetime

There were plenty of ups for Vikings QB JJ McCarthy this week.

But after a storybook start, McCarthy fell back to earth in primetime Sunday night.

In an offensively inept Week 2 SNF showdown, the Atlanta Falcons kept McCarthy and the Vikings sputtering all night, grinding out a 22–6 win against the hot Vikes.

McCarthy started the week with his NFL debut, beating the Chicago Bears on Monday night, 27–24, with a booming fourth-quarter comeback.

A few days later, McCarthy welcomed a son with his fiancée — the high point of an already bustling week.

After the MNF debut, the early consensus on McCarthy was that he had "it," and that Minnesota made the right decision moving on from Sam Darnold.

Atlanta, however, poked big holes in Minnesota’s offensive line on Sunday night and bullied the defense with a relentless run game, giving the honeymooning fans of the McCarthy-led Vikings some pause.

McCarthy reverted to his so-called water-pistol arm from his Michigan days, finishing the game with 158 passing yards and two interceptions.

It was an unofficial rematch against Falcons QB Michael Penix, whom McCarthy faced in the 2024 National Championship Game where McCarthy's Michigan Wolverines defeated Penix and Washington.

Atlanta, in something resembling Michigan’s own style, decided to run the ball all evening, piling up 218 combined rushing yards. Bijan Robinson accounted for 143 of those yards.

Fellow RB Tyler Allgeier broke the scoring dry-spell, running in the game's first touchdown with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons also mustered pressure on McCarthy. A franchise not known for strong defensive lines harassed McCarthy throughout the game, finishing with six sacks.

While Penix got his revenge, the biggest winner of the night was Kirk Cousins — holding a clipboard, cashing Falcons checks, and still beating Minnesota.

