Jimmy Rollins Wins Luxury Boat After Sinking Hole-In-One At American Century Championship

The former Philadelphia Phillies star hit the shot of a lifetime Saturday at the annual celebrity golf tournament, earning himself a luxury MasterCraft X24.

Jimmy Rollins added a new prize to his collection on Saturday — except this one won't fit in his trophy case.

The former MLB National League MVP sank a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th hole at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, earning himself a brand-new MasterCraft X24.

The luxury watercraft, valued at more than $300,000, was stationed behind the green as a prize for anyone who could ace the hole. Rollins did exactly that, drawing a roar from the gallery and securing the biggest single-shot prize of the tournament. It was the first hole-in-one of his career.

"Trying to catch my breath," he said after the clutch shot. "It was the third hole, so I started on the back. And I just got my first hole-in-one and won a boat! …Man, this is beautiful."

The American Century Championship is an annual celebrity golf event held at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada. The tournament features athletes, actors and entertainers competing in a Modified Stableford scoring format. (That means players earn points based on their performance on each hole, with a higher score indicating a better result — as opposed to just counting strokes.)

Rollins is a longtime participant in the event.

Over his 17-year MLB career, Rollins earned a reputation as one of baseball's best shortstops. He was the 2007 National League MVP, a three-time All-Star and a four-time Gold Glove winner. He helped lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a World Series title in 2008 and finished his career with more than 2,400 hits and 470 stolen bases.

Now, he can add "boat winner" to his résumé.

The MasterCraft X24 is a top-of-the-line wake surf and ski boat. And conveniently enough, Tahoe has a pretty decent lake where Rollins can try it out.