Jimmy Butler Trashed His Miami Home, Left Behind 125K In Damages

Jimmy Butler has been accused of being a home-wrecker.

Butler, 35, was thrilled to leave Miami after the Heat traded their franchise star to the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, Butler left some unresolved issues behind in South Beach.

According to the Miami Herald, Butler is being sued for $257,282 by Five Star Marketing and Promotions for allegedly causing major damage to a home he was renting and failing to pay two months of rent.

READ: Jimmy Butler Finally Whined His Way Out Of Miami; Heads To Golden State Warriors

The lawsuit, filed in Miami-Dade County, accuses Butler of being a nightmare tenant, leaving behind an estimated $125,000 in damages, including mold damage, new drywall, and more.

Five Star alleges that Butler left the 5,398-square-foot property in total disarray. The lawsuit claims he changed the locks to the residence and prohibited property managers from entering the premises.

Butler overstayed his lease, which expired in August 2024, by two months. He had lived at the residence since August 2022.

Butler forced his way out of Miami, claiming he’d lost his "joy" as part of the Heat. He was traded to Golden State on February 5 and signed a new contract extension totaling two years and $121 million.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela