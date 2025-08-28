Jim Irsay Death Followed Drug Relapse That Was Not Mentioned In Death Certificate: Report

Colts owner suffered three overdoses in last five years while under care of doctor who later signed death certificate

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who died in May at age 65, spent the last two years of his life taking prescription opioids and ketamine, which constituted a drug relapse that he and club executives repeatedly hid or denied.

That information comes from a Washington Post investigation which adds that Irsay's drug relapse of sorts came while he was under the care of a doctor who prescribed Irsay the drugs in amounts that worried people close to him.

The same doctor later signed Irsay’s death certificate, stating the cause was cardiac arrest, with no autopsy or toxicology testing performed.

Investigation Alleges Irsay Relapse

The Post investigation includes interviews with five people with direct knowledge of Irsay’s relapse, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation from the Colts, who are now owned by Irsay’s three daughters.

All five sources said they witnessed Irsay consuming opioid pills. Four said they witnessed Irsay receiving ketamine injections.

The Colts neither confirm nor deny the Post's investigation findings. The club released a joint statement from the team's three current owners – Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, who declined interview requests.

"Our Dad was open about his battles with addiction and mental health," the statement reads. "He never claimed to be perfect. The media is not the place to address inquiries about information which is disputed, lacks essential context, or involves private medical matters."

Irsay Suffered Three Overdoses

The Post found evidence that Irsay suffered three overdoses in the last five years of his life: in February 2020 in Turks and Caicos; in December 2023 at his home in suburban Indianapolis; and then again 12 days later at a beachfront resort in South Florida.

This South Florida overdose left him hospitalized for over three months.

When the public learned of Irsay’s lengthy hospitalization in 2024, the team claimed he was being treated for a "severe respiratory illness," while Irsay later said he had been recovering from back surgery.

In Irsay’s final months, sources told the Post he was being treated with ketamine, the powerful anesthetic that contributed to the 2023 death of Hollywood actor Matthew Perry.

Irsay History Lined With Drug Failures

Ketamine works primarily by blocking receptors in the brain, which affects how the nervous system processes pain and perception.

Used incorrectly or overused, ketamine can cause hallucinations, dissociation (feeling disconnected from the body), and euphoria. It can also cause increased heart rate and blood pressure.

Again, Irsay's doctor stated his cause of death was cardiac arrest.

In 2012, Irsay told ESPN he had been sober from both pills and alcohol since 2002 and acknowledged recovery was a lifelong battle.

Two years later, Irsay, was pulled over by police for driving erratically. The cops found pills and thousands of dollars in cash strewn about his car. He pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and admitted to being under the influence of opioid pills and the antianxiety medication Xanax.

Jim Irsay: Honesty Important

The NFL suspended Irsay for six games and fined him $500,000 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy in 2014. As part of that suspension, Irsay was:

Not permitted to be present at the team's facility.

Prohibited from attending practices or games.

Not allowed to represent the Colts at league or committee meetings.

Forbidden from participating in media interviews or engaging in social media regarding team or league matters.

He also faced legal consequences. Irsay was on probation for one year, had his driver's license revoked for over a year, had to submit to random drug testing while under probation and was prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol.

"Any way I can take away from the stigma is good," Irsay said when he returned. "I’ve had many, many years of continual recovery. What’s really important is that you can be honest."