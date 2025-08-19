Jillian Michaels Pushes Back Against LGBTQ ‘Uncle Tom’ Label, Laments Gay Community Alienating Middle America

Despite being openly gay, Michaels defies progressive orthodoxy and calls for nuance in divisive debates.

Businesswoman and entrepreneur Jillian Michaels, a former fitness icon, should be propped up proudly by the gay community. She is openly gay herself, married to a woman, and has two children – one of whom is a young black girl who was adopted from Haiti.

In other words, Michaels is the quintessential "box-checker" for the left-wing radicals. So, what's the problem?

The problem is that Michaels is a free-thinker who refuses to let her sexual preferences define her beliefs.

"The truth is, I don't have any labels at all. I go issue by issue with things," Michaels told OutKick.

Transgender Athletes & Children’s Health

When it comes to transgender athletes in women's sports, or performing "gender-affirming care" on minors, Michaels has a clear position: it's not right.

"We've understood the basic science of XX and XY chromosomes for a really long time," Michaels, a proponent of sex testing for athletes who wish to compete in the female category, said.

She went further, stressing the long-term harm of medical intervention for minors.

"Transitioning for children… that to me is completely unhinged because of the devastating, lasting ramifications to their health… [it] sterilizes them, causes lasting sexual dysfunction, impairs their bone development, their brain development. This is not a question of if."

Pushback From the LGBTQ Community

Unfortunately, many left-wing groups abide by the rule, "if you're not with us, you're against us." Despite being a gay woman, Michaels isn't necessarily welcome in the gay community because of her beliefs.

"You get kind of the equivalent of ‘you’re an Uncle Tom’… a traitor, selling out the community. Which, by the way, I have one community, and it’s the human race," Michaels said.

Alienation of Middle America

She added that she feels the movement of the LGBTQ community has gone too far and is pushing middle-of-the-road Americans to resent them.

"When you continue to humiliate the middle of the country or call them Nazis and racists and rednecks… you’re going to lose all of the things that we’ve earned, because eventually people are going to bite back."

To illustrate her point, Michaels pointed to the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of American History.

"When you push these ideologies too far and the first thing you see when you walk in the American History Museum is a gay flag… you don’t think that’s going to alienate a lot of people? What you should see when you walk in the door is something that’s unifying," Michaels said.

Michaels’ refusal to conform proves that identity doesn’t dictate ideology. She is a reminder that real progress comes from honest debate, not blind loyalty to political orthodoxy.