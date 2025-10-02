Jets WR Proves He’s a Born Leader, Sticks Strong To His Miserable Team

Garrett Wilson’s ability as a WR1 is unmistakable, even as the New York Jets’ season veers off track with four straight losses.

With fans questioning how long the star receiver will stick in this mess, Wilson pushed back on the drama Thursday — pledging a refreshing loyalty to the franchise that drafted him.

Rather than feed speculation about a future in Baltimore, Kansas City, or Buffalo, Wilson delivered an encouraging message to Jets fans.

"I just have faith in the plan that coach has proposed to us, faith in my teammates," Wilson told reporters Thursday.

Like the fans, Wilson is waiting for a true breakout performance from an offense still searching for consistency under quarterback Justin Fields.

"We're going to turn this thing around, we're going to get this thing rolling," Wilson continued. "And when it does, it's going to feel real good. I've got all the confidence in the world in this group."

At 25, Wilson also acknowledged the franchise’s unwavering support since drafting him out of Ohio State.

"I love it here. These people have bought into me since I was a college kid … and the fan base has dove into me. This is where I want to be; this is where I want to win at. It's not about just winning.

"For me, it's about where do you do it at? What role did you play in that? And I truly believe … because of the things that guys have gone through these last few years, and what we're battling to get out of, it will make it that much more beautiful down the stretch.

"And I don't ever lose sight of that, or ever lose faith in AG, [GM Darren Mougey], our staff and everyone here. We know what their plan is."

Head coach Aaron Glenn praised Wilson’s presence and vowed to keep finding ways to get him the ball.

"He is no doubt a No. 1 receiver in this league, and it's not like we didn't know that," Glenn said. "The plays that he can make — the way he can contort his body, the way he can come down and be sure to catch some of those 50-50 balls … man, he is an amazing person to sit there and just watch. And you want to try and make sure that you get him the ball as much as possible."

Wilson, the 10th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has 27 catches for 311 yards and three touchdowns — solid production given the Jets’ struggling offense.

His comments mark the second time this week a star wideout has defused rumors of frustration. Just a day earlier, Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown addressed speculation stemming from a cryptic social media post.

"Sunday after the game, I let my frustrations boil over — that’s on me," Brown said. "My message on Twitter wasn’t directed at anyone in the building: not my coaches, not my quarterback, not my GM. I take full accountability."

Brown had posted a Bible verse about feeling neglected after a two-catch outing in Philly’s Week 4 win.

In an era often defined by diva receivers, Garrett Wilson is taking a different route.

Despite their losses, it's all good for the Jets locker room … just keep the mic away from Sauce.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela