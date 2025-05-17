Jets' Mark Scheifele Opens Scoring In NHL Playoff Game After Unexpected Death Of Father

The Winnipeg Jets hit the ice with heavy hearts for Game 6 of their second-round series against the Dallas Stars.

With their season on the line, news broke before morning skate that star forward Mark Scheifele's father, Brad, had unexpectedly passed away.

It's an unimaginable tragedy, and the team let Scheifele make the call as to whether or not he was ready to slot into the lineup, and ultimately decided to play, saying it's what his dad would've wanted.

I have no doubt in my mind that Scheifele's dad was incredibly proud of him, but on Saturday night he scored what will be one of the most memorable goals of his career. One that seems like it came straight from Hollywood.

After a scoreless first period, the Jets had the puck deep in the Dallas zone when they fought hard in the corner and drew a penalty.

With the ref's arm up for the delayed penalty, the puck made its way to Scheifele in the goal mouth, who tucked past Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger.

I don't think you're going to see a more emotional goal than that one.

Unfortunately, for the Jets, the Stars responded to that one quickly, with Sam Steel evening things up with a beautiful shot just a couple of minutes later.

Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck has had his troubles on the road, but I don't think anyone would be too shocked to see this game featuring a pair of the best goalies in the National Hockey League — both of whom happen to be American and will likely represent Team USA at the 2026 Olympics — knotted at 1-1 after two periods.

It was scoreless through three, then things got downright heartbreaking, Scheifele hauled down Sam Steel, preventing what would have certainly been a massive scoring opportunity. He got the gate for tripping with the ensuing power play extending into overtime.

Thomas Harley sent the Stars to the Conference Final just a minute and a half into the extra frame.

It was a disappointing ending for the Jets, but the handshake was a reminder of why hockey is the best sport on the planet.

The Stars move on to face the Edmonton Oilers in a rematch of last season's Western Conference Final.