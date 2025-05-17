Father of Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele Dies Unexpectedly Ahead Of Critical Game 6

The status of Winnipeg Jets star Mark Scheifele is up in the air for Saturday night's critical Game 6 against the Dallas Stars following news that the forward's father, Brad Scheifele, had unexpectedly died overnight.

The team announced the news on Saturday morning, while Scheifele stayed at the team's Dallas hotel and did not take part in the morning skate.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

GM Kevin Cheveldayoff told the media about the news and talked about how the organization is doing whatever it can to support Scheifele and his family.

"As an organization, we’re doing everything we can to support him," Cheveldayoff said. "We wish and give his family our most sincere condolences. And we ask that everybody respect their privacy at this time."

Cheveldayoff said Jets coach Scott Arniel went back to the hotel to talk to Scheifele and would return with an update on whether or not Scheifele will be in the lineup when the puck drops at 4:30 p.m. Dallas time.

After the morning skate, Jets captain Adam Lowry addressed the media on behalf of the team.

"Spending my whole career here, numerous fathers trips, just the energy that he had was unmatched. His joy and excitement for life, and he really passed that down to Mark." Lowry said. "You know, I think his positivity, his outlook on life, just a genuinely happy person. A terrible loss, obviously.

"Our condolences go out to Mary Lou, Janelle, Kyle, and the whole Scheifele family."

Let's all send out condolences to the Scheifele family during this difficult time.

Whether or not Scheifele is in the lineup, the Jets will have to put their minds on the task at hand as they try to stave off elimination and force Game 7 back in Winnipeg.