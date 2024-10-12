Jets Linebacker Haason Reddick Sued For Hiring Goons to Intimidate Biz Partner

Haason Reddick hasn't been delivering any hits on the field, but he continues to take them on his reputation.

The disgruntled New York Jets linebacker who hasn't played a game yet for the team as he continues to hold out for more money despite signing a contract this past offseason, is now facing a lawsuit in which he reportedly stiffed his business partner out of a million dollars-plus.

According to a new lawsuit, Reddick allegedly owes a business partner $1.6 million and sent some goons to intimidate him after, surprise, surprise, nixing on a deal that was previously agreed upon. (Reddick was set to make $14.5 million with the Jets who took over his Eagles three-year, $45 million contract. Every game that Reddick sits out he forfeits $800,000 in fines in addition to not being paid the base amount per game.)

HAASON REDDICK ALLEGEDLY HIRED GOONS TO INTIMIDATE BIZ PARTNER

Micah Khan is suing Reddick after helping him with his failing Cherry Hill, NJ Haven Home Health Agency that was in the red. Upon hiring Khan, the lawsuit contends, if the business was ever sold, Khan and Reddick would split it 50/50 with Khan's half going to his Kingdom Health Services group.

The Jets linebacker "devoted little to no time to building Haven, and instead was pursuing a prosperous career in the NFL," the lawsuit claims, while Khan, who has experience in the home health care industry, "made making Haven a successful company his primary goal, working full-time on Haven’s behalf." It worked - as the company was once again profitable and sold for $3.25 million.

However, Khan says that he still hasn't been paid for his share AND if that wasn't enough, was approached by a DOZEN black-gloved men who showed up to a business arrangement between Khan and Reddick's father, who made it known that the previously agreed upon agreement would not be happening anymore.

"Mr. Matthews brought over more than a dozen black-gloved men to a business meeting, claiming they were ‘Haason’s personal security,'" the lawsuit contends. "It was at this post-sale meeting that Mr. Matthews [Reddick's father] made it clear [they] intended to breach their payment obligations to Khan."

REDDICK'S AGENT HAS QUIT

Neither Reddick nor his family members have responded to the lawsuit in what is the latest hit on Reddick as the Jets have no problem not paying Reddick as he continues to sit out and the linebacker's agent also quit working with him this past week as well. If Reddick simply dressed for two games he would have that $1.6 million that he is being sued for but instead paid in fines.