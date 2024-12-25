Jerry Jones Wants Christmas Day Football Forever - But Do Fans Agree?

If it's up to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Christmas Day football will be here to stay.

"Christmas Day is Christmas Day, and it doesn’t wait around for what day it’s on. We want to be there on Christmas Day," Jones said during an appearance on Dallas's 105.3 The Fan.

"I would think the future is whatever day it’s on, we’re going to be there on Christmas," the outspoken Cowboys owner continued.

It will be interesting to see how today's inaugural NFL Christmas games shape out today from a ratings standpoint, as not only are both games available only on Netflix, but many families visit other family members on Christmas Day as well. Netflix may be turned on, but will it be on an NFL game - especially if one has younger kids?

At 1pm ET you'll have the Steelers hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (and presumably Taylor Swift) in what, unfortunately, on paper looks like another Kansas City win. Will the early start hurt viewership?

The 4:30pm ET game should do better, as the Baltimore Ravens travel to Houston to take on the Texans. The Ravens have been an exciting team all year and the later start should fare better for the league.

Of course, the biggest issue of today's NFL games will be whether people will be able to actually watch the games in the first place. The last time Netflix hosted a live sporting event turned into an absolute disaster as buffering and connection issues derailed many people's viewing experience for the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight in November. Netflix has vowed that today's football games won't encounter the same difficulties, but we shall find out soon!

My prediction?

Football fans will tune in because that's what football fans do. However, Jerry Jones and the league are absolutely lying to themselves if they think that Christmas Day games will get ratings anywhere near the traditional Thanksgiving Day games.

As for the NBA, which has previously reigned supreme on Christmas Day, they may lose out the most.

