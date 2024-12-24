Clay Travis' NFL Six Pack: Vikings And Lions Will Cap Week Of Winners

It's Christmas Eve and I'm ducking away from Christmas movies and backyard basketball -- I have to put my 14-year-old in his place -- to give you my OutKick Six Pack, Santa Clay style.

Reminder, in case you've forgotten, we've got double Christmas games on Netflix tomorrow -- assuming their tech can handle it -- and then games on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday as well this week.

If you love football, it's fabulous.

We went 3-4 last week with the Outkick Six Pack to run our season record to 51-63-2.

But Santa Clay is coming to town with seven winners beginning tomorrow.

Chiefs at Steelers +3

The Chiefs are going to lose another game at some point.

Right?

Right?

Yes, of course they are. Russell Wilson and the Steelers punch back from their recent doldrums and get the win outright to start off your Christmas with a gambling win.

Ravens -4.5 at the Texans

CJ Stroud has come back down to earth in season two and Lamar Jackson's Ravens are rolling in the regular season.

What else is new?

We all know the real test for the Ravens won't come until the playoffs, but if Lamar's already telling us he's going to watch Beyonce at halftime, I like his chances of impressing her.

Give me the Ravens to win by a touchdown.

Seahawks -3.5 at the Bears

The Bears, the Giants and the Titans all exist to make their fans sad.

And right now I don't care who the Bears are playing, I'm betting on their opponent to win and cover.

Seahawks, cover.

Broncos at the Bengals, the over 49.5

Joe Burrow is throwing touchdown passes from every angle and the Cincinnati defense has even looked decent the past two weeks.

But I'm betting that changes this weekend.

The Broncos and Bengals get into a shootout and if you have the over you can just kick your feet up and enjoy the offensive pyrotechnics.

The over cashes here.

Titans at the Jags, the under 40.5

This is the only game where both sides hope they lose.

Right now, the Jags pick third, and the Titans pick fourth.

Both teams are 3-12.

Whoever wins actually loses draft positioning for their fan base, which is the only thing either side can celebrate.

So what happens?

It's another low-scoring embarrassment to football.

The under's the play.

Packers at the Vikings -1.5

The NFC North teams, except the Bears, are all having fabulous seasons.

Sam Darnold has revitalized his career and the Vikings have won 13 games.

They make it 14 this weekend in the best match up of Christmas week.

Lions -3.5 at the 49ers

With the pressure from the Vikings and the Packers on their heels, the Lions have to keep winning to not only maintain pace for the top overall seed in the NFC, but also to ensure they win the division.

Because otherwise the path to the Super Bowl runs through an opponent's stadium.

The 49ers are finished, the Lions are surging.

Give me the Lions to win by double digits.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, seven winners for the weekend.

Have fantastic Christmases and thank you for supporting OutKick.

Kelly Stewart and I will be back with The Fade on Jan. 2, until then I'll be hanging with my family. Which I hope all of you will be doing as well.