Jerry Jones Reveals The Vile Thing Micah Parsons' Agent Told Him To Do

Jerry Jones is going on the offensive after Micah Parsons' agent told him to do some offensive things with a proposed contract back in March.

Say what you want about Jerry, but the 82-year-old owner of the Dallas Cowboys still has IT. Just my opinion.

He's not panicking over his best player potentially missing regular season games. He's not concerned about Parsons, just last night, deleting everything Dallas Cowboys from his social media accounts. He's not worried a bit.

You know why? Because, in his mind, this deal is already DONE. It's just waiting for some John Hancocks at this point.

Jerry just has to reach into his ass and get it, and send it on over!

Jerry Jones will pay Micah Parsons, history says

"When we wanted to send the (contract) details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our ass."

Whoaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! Get ‘em, Jerry! This is how you change the narrative. You don’t sit back and whine and mope. You go to a safe space – in this case, Michael Irvin's podcast – and start airing some dirty laundry. You flip the script.

"What? Is he mad at me? We had this deal done months ago. He needs to work it out with his agent, because we had a verbal contract in place."

I'm paraphrasing, of course, but that's what Jerry is saying here. Sure, it means absolutely nothing and won't really work at all, but I appreciate the effort.

At the end of the day, the Dallas Cowboys need Micah Parsons a hell of a lot more than he needs them. Public perception is also completely on Micah's side right now, and I don't see that changing any time soon.

Jerry can try and turn the tables all he wants, but it ain't gonna work. The agent who told Jerry to stick his contract up his own ass? David Mulugheta. He's a big-wig around the league. His players, as OutKick's Armando Salguero noted yesterday, have a history of holding out DURING the regular season.

Jalen Ramsey famously did it in 2019. He was in the fifth year of his contact, just like Micah Parsons is now. He was eventually traded.

I doubt Jerry does the same with Micah Parsons. As Armando also noted, he almost always pays his players, and he almost always does it at the 11th hour.

I expect the same to happen here – so long as he uses a new contract.