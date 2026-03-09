Jeremy Fears Jr. Delivers Second Nut Shot Of Season, Gets Whistled For Tech

One more boot, and the bench beckons in a season teetering on edge.

Jeremy Fears Jr. has another nut shot under his belt. Michigan State’s point guard swung his leg backward into Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau’s groin during a 90-80 loss in Ann Arbor.

Fears earned a ‘tech’ after a video review in what was a familiar groin-area incident for the Spartan.

Fears still dropped 22 points and nine assists, but he drew some wrath from Spartans coach Tom Izzo, who barked at him courtside and admitted afterward he "chewed him out about it."

"Nobody is tougher on him than me," Izzo said. "Nobody will be tougher on him than me." Izzo added, "I told him I don’t even want him breathing wrong."

After the game, Izzo defended his guard’s intent.

"I’m sick of it being one-sided," he said. "That’s what upset me about the first time. Fears will get his lunch from me. I wonder if some of their guys will get their lunch from what happened in the first game that didn’t get public."

This is a repeat of his prior dust-up from Feb. 5, when Fears swung his leg back into Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Langston Reynolds’ groin area, also drawing a tech after review in a 76-73 upset loss.

Izzo unloaded then, too, threatening the bench: "I’ve had it with that. That’s not what I teach. That’s not what I coach. If he plays that way, he deserves technical fouls, okay, and he ain’t going to play that way if I bench him the next game."

After Sunday’s tech, Fears owned the mistake: "I got fouled, I should have probably just fell. It’s an unfortunate situation." Fears’ freshman year was cut short after he needed surgery to remove a bullet from his left thigh following a Dec. 23, 2023, shooting.

Michigan’s Dusty May played it cool after the sweep.

"I think it’s a great rivalry," May said. "I think it’s a lot of fun."

