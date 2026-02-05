Tom Izzo Wants It On Record That He Doesn't Coach His Players To Kick Others In The Groin

That's a low blow!

PublishedUpdated

Michigan State was a huge favorite heading into its test at Minnesota on Wednesday, but not only did the Spartans fail that test, the leader of the team got whistled for a technical foul for making what very much appeared to be a boneheaded decision on purpose.

While holding the basketball just inside the three-point line, Jeremy Fears Jr. threw his foot up between the legs of Minnesota guard Langston Reynolds in a sequence that would make any man squirm. Reynolds didn't react with immediate pain like most would have, but ultimately, Fears was issued a technical foul for the play.

While Fears' leg toss to the groin of Reynolds garnered a lot of attention due to the fact that he was whistled for a technical foul, another video shows the Spartans' leading scorer being rather aggressive in other moments throughout the contest as well.

Following his team's 76-73 loss, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was blunt about Fears' antics during the game and took time to send a message to his player while also making sure everyone knew he isn't coaching his team to play dirty.

"I’ve had it with that," Izzo explained after the game. "That’s not what I teach. That’s not what I coach. If he plays that way, he deserves [technical fouls], okay, and he ain’t going to play that way if I bench him the next game." 

Izzo threatening to sit Fears in the team's next game is not only significant because he leads the team in minutes, points, and assists, but the next game on the slate happens to be against No. 5 Illinois in what is undoubtedly the biggest home game left on the Spartans' schedule.

It's more unlikely than not that Michigan State won't catch Illinois or Michigan atop the Big Ten standings when it's all said and done, but sitting your best player against a team you're chasing in the conference in February certainly wouldn't help the cause.

Tags
Written by

Mark covers all sports at OutKick while keeping a close eye on the world of professional golf. He graduated from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before earning his master's degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee, but wants it on the record that he does not bleed orange. Before joining OutKick, he wrote for various outlets, including BroBible, SB Nation, and The Spun. Mark also wrote for the Chicago Cubs' Double-A affiliate in 2016, the year the curse was broken. Follow him on Twitter @itismarkharris.