Jennifer Hudson Takes Basketball To The Face While Sitting Courtside At Knicks Game

You have to have your head on a swivel when you're sitting courtside at an NBA game. Jennifer Hudson learned that lesson the hard way.

The singer and actress was at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night for a game between the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors when she caught a stray ball at the beginning of the second quarter.

Knicks guard Miles McBride went for a steal attempt along the sideline but could only get a piece of the ball before it flew into the crowd, right toward Hudson. Her boyfriend, Common, jumped up to swat the ball away and may have accidentally bumped Hudson with his elbow, knocking off her glasses.

TNT play-by-play man and funny guy Ian Eagle referred to the incident as "a Common foul."

Just a rough scene all around.

Being the gentleman that he is, McBride immediately checked in with Hudson, who is also a talk show host, to make sure she was OK.

"I don’t think Miles McBride is going to be invited on the Jennifer Hudson Show," Eagle said on the broadcast.

Hudson and Common — who have been dating since at least 2022 but finally went public in 2024 — have made a few appearances at MSG's celebrity row.

This incident is reminiscent of a Knicks-Chicago Bulls game in November when OG Anunoby sent a kid's snacks flying and nearly took out Anne Hathaway.

Sit courtside at your own risk!