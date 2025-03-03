Ben Stiller Was Posting About The Knicks While At The Oscars

Ben Stiller is just like us — watching games on his phone when he's supposed to be paying attention to something else.

Don't lie, you know you've done it. Sometimes you need to check the score, but you're stuck at a meeting, a wedding or — in Stiller's case — the Oscars. That's why smartphones were invented, right?

In the middle of the 2025 Academy Awards on Sunday night, the legendary actor took to social media to celebrate the New York Knicks' 116-112 overtime win over the Miami Heat with a simple "KNICKS WIN" in all caps.

While Stiller went viral for posting about basketball during the awards show, those who follow the 59-year-old on X shouldn't be surprised at all. Stiller's posts are almost entirely about his favorite NBA team, and he even uses a Knicks logo as his profile image.

"I guess it just became an outlet kind of, and like I said, it was kind of like, just an organic way of expressing myself," Stiller told ESPN last April. "And then I started to engage with some of these fans because it's just fun on that level, when it's just about the game or about the team, and then you connect with these people who are as passionate."

When he's not tweeting about the team, the executive producer of AppleTV+'s Severance is a staple at New York's home games, and he often sits courtside at Madison Square Garden.

Stiller previously said he clears his schedule to be home in NYC when the Knicks are playing at The Garden — admitting that he gets "maybe a little too into it."

As for Sunday night, Ben, don't sweat it. We didn't care about the Oscars, either.