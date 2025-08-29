JD Vance Trolls NFL After Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Engagement: Don’t Rig It For The Chiefs

VP hopes the NFL doesn’t script a “Super Bowl wedding" for Kelce and Swift as Kansas City eyes another title

President Donald Trump has weighed in on the news of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift getting engaged . Now his vice president, JD Vance, is taking his turn.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the world-famous singer announced their engagement on Tuesday , a fitting development to a love story that started two years ago. Hopefully, they won’t have bad blood in the future and Kelce’s name stays in Swift’s blankspace.

Okay, I’ll stop with the puns.

In an interview with USA Today, Vance shared his thoughts about the celebrity couple announcing their intentions to tie the knot. But instead of simply saying "congratulations," the VP talked about an angle to this announcement that could impact the NFL season.

"As a football fan, as a Cincinnati Bengals fan, I hope the NFL does not put a thumb on the scale just because Travis Kelce is now getting married to maybe the most famous woman in the world," Vance said. "I'm worried they're going to have like a Super Bowl wedding thing this season. Can't do it. The Kansas City Chiefs have to follow the same rules."

Predicting the NFL would favor the Chiefs to send Kelce off into the sunset after getting engaged is a bit of a stretch (Vance went on to wish the couple a "long, healthy, happy life together"). But the theory is not as wild as you might think.

For the better part of the past five years, it seems like the referees have favored the Chiefs in a lot of crucial situations. It’s not the reason they’ve won three Super Bowls in the past six seasons, but it's probably helped.

Furthermore, the Swift-Kelce romance has boosted NFL viewership numbers, since a lot of Swift fans started caring about football.

And with Kelce potentially retiring after this season, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the refs do as much as they could to help the Chiefs get a fourth title this decade.

All of this is admittedly a long shot, but it's not completely impossible. If Vance’s predictions come true, then a lot of NFL fans will have teardrops on their guitars.

Alright, now the Swift puns are over.