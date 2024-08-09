Jayson Tatum's Mom Is Not Happy About His Lack Of Playing Time At The Olympics

Jayson Tatum was benched for the second time in this Paris Summer Olympics during Team USA’s 95-91 semifinal win over Serbia on Thursday. Now, his mom, Brandy Cole, is demanding answers.

The Boston Celtics star missed the Olympic opener (also against Serbia) due to a DNP-Coach’s Decision. Head coach Steve Kerr explained to reporters that he "went with combinations that make sense" and promised that Tatum would "make his mark" as the Games went on.

Now, it sounds like he owes Brandy another explanation.

Cole aired her frustration in a reply to ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale, who was also curious about Tatum’s lack of playing time in Paris — citing his All-NBA resume.

"Someone pls let me know is @jaytatum0 injured as he hasn’t received the PT ( playing time ) u would expect an All NBA player to get," Vitale wrote.

"No he not," Cole replied. "But if you find out what’s going on please let me know — unacceptable and makes NO SENSE."

Cole also shared a post on X by Barstool Sports’ Dan Greenberg that read, "If Kerr is watching this and willingly deciding ‘Yeah, Jayson Tatum couldn’t help here’ then he legitimately cannot coach in 2028."

With all the best basketball players in the world on one team, Team USA's coaching staff does have to make some difficult decisions. Kerr clarified, though, that Tatum's lack of playing time isn't indicative of his level of talent.

"It’s not about anything Jayson is doing or not doing," Kerr said. "It’s just about combinations and the way that group has played together, the way Kevin [Durant] has filled in since he came back from his injury. It’s just a math problem more than anything."

Team USA's men's team will take on France in the gold medal game on Saturday.