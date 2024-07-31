Jayson Tatum Calls Lack of Playing Time Against Serbia 'Humbling'

Jayson Tatum was the talk of Team USA Basketball following the team's first official matchup of the Olympics. Tatum, a reigning NBA champ, was benched for the entirety of the first game against Serbia, which coach Steve Kerr later said he regretted.

All eyes were on Tatum on Wednesday, facing South Sudan, and he finally made his first appearance at the Olympics (barring exhibition games).

Tatum played 17 minutes and seemingly justified his benching with a bad outing, scoring just four points after going 2-of-4 from the field. He added five rebounds, which isn't great but certainly beats his goose egg against Serbia.

Team USA beat South Sudan, 103-86.

After the victory, Tatum was asked about getting benched, which started its own backlash against Tatum on social media.

"It's a unique situation, and it's not about one individual player," Tatum shared, "the competitor in you wants to play obviously, but I'm not here to make a story about myself. You win a championship, a new contract, NBA 2K25 cover, Sports Illustrated … so after all of this, it's definitely a humbling experience."

Basketball fans piled on the Celtics star for the benching and the bad performance against Sudan.

"We won; I was just glad to get back out there and play again, as there was a lot of chatter over the past few days," Tatum said.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton also sat for the entirety of Team USA's win over Serbia. Tatum sparked a bigger conversation over his status on the Celtics, billed as the best player on the team.

When analyzing Tatum's role within the Team USA roster, none of his attributes appear to be exceptional, largely due to the high level of talent with which he is surrounded.

Tatum will continue to be a tough All-Star for fans to get their support around as long as he struggles to pull away from his fellow competitors.

