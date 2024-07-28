Team USA Coach Steve Kerr Dumbfounded That He Benched Celtics Star Jayson Tatum All Game Against Serbia

The NBA community had no mercy on Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum for being a literal non-factor against Serbia on Sunday, acting more as the team's water and towel boy with zero minutes of play.

An Olympic-Level Benchwarmer

Despite winning his first NBA championship a month ago, Tatum still struggles with being taken seriously as a marquee NBA talent. This was made glaringly evident with Team USA's easy win over the Serbs, 110-84, without the player's help.

After Sunday's win, Team USA coach Steve Kerr regretted not playing Tatum against Serbia. Tatum averaged 17.8 minutes of action in Team USA's five-game exhibition set, making his omission a bit of a surprise despite the lack of need for his services.

Kerr took accountability for the Celtics star's lack of playing time as basketball fans put out an APB for Tatum. It was a nice sentiment by Kerr, but was he admitting the truth or saving face?

"I felt like an idiot not playing him," Kerr shared Sunday.

Serbia only scored 16 points in the third quarter and 19 points in the fourth.

"Forty-minute game, you can’t play more than 10 [players]," Kerr added. "So, I think [Tatum’s] an amazing guy, great player and handled it beautifully. He’ll be back out there next game."

READ: Team USA's Kevin Durant Explodes For Ridiculous First Half Against Serbia In Olympics Opener

Team USA's "old-heads" Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Steph Curry combined forces to overwhelm Serbia, especially in the second half.

"Yeah, it’s tough, but Jayson handled it really well," Kerr said. "I talked to him before the game that it may play out this way, just with Kevin [Durant] coming back and the lineups that I wanted to get to. But that will change. Jayson’s going to play, every game’s going to be different based on matchups.

Jayson Tatum, Odd Man Out

Tatum did his part to legitimize himself as a top-tier NBA talent by winning his first championship in June. He's seemingly got it all, having recently signed a five-year contract extension with Boston, worth up to $314 million.

For reasons seemingly out of his control, Tatum lacks the gumption of the NBA greats like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and even LeBron James.

Kerr surely won't let another game go by without putting Tatum on the floor after Sunday's questionable decision not to play the All-Star.

Tatum and Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton were the only players on Team USA's roster to put up a goose egg in playing time Sunday, while the rest of the team played well over double-digit minutes.

With Team USA expected to cruise through the competition at the Olympics this year, expect Tatum to gain plenty of opportunities to put up garbage time stats.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela