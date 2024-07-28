Team USA's Kevin Durant Explodes For Ridiculous First Half Against Serbia In Olympics Opener

Kevin Durant is the all-time leading scorer in Team USA Basketball Olympics history. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old suffered a calf injury in early July, before the Team USA training camp began.

That put his status in doubt for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. But there was no question that Durant was going to do everything in his power to get healthy in time to try and compete for his fourth career gold medal.

Boy, did he ever. Durant was available for the Team USA Olympics opener against Serbia on Sunday. However, it was expected that Durant would play limited minutes given that he hadn't competed with the team since suffering the injury.

That minutes-limit went out the window when Durant caught fire from the fire immediately upon entering the game.

He came off the bench and immediately hit a three-pointer. That was a sign of things to come for the four-time Olympian.

Durant would hit another three, giving him six points in the first quarter.

But that was just the start. Durant exploded in the second quarter, scoring 15 of Team USA's 33 points. He didn't miss a single shot, going a perfect 8-8 from the field (5-5 from three). That included a buzzer-beating two-point fadeaway to end the half.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant, two of the oldest players on the roster (combined age 74 years old), shot 13-13 from the field, scoring 33 of Team USA's 58 points in the first half.

Team USA trailed 19-14 when Durant entered the game with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter.

In the 8:39 Durant played in the first half, the United States outscored Serbia by 17 points.

Just an incredible display from one of the greatest players in Team USA Basketball history.