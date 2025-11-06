Jaylen Brown Explains Second Hairline Gaffe With Today's Hottest Excuse: AI Did It

'Ai did it' is officially the new 'I was hacked'

You'd think he would've learned after the first time part of his hairline rubbed off on an opponent's jersey, but it happened again on Wednesday night.

However, now, after the second coming of Spray-On-Hairlinegate, Brown is defending himself with a claim I think we're going to all get used to hearing in the years to come.

That claim? That it was the work of AI.

READ: JAYLEN BROWN’S PAINTED HAIRLINE LEAVES STAIN ON KNICKS JERSEY IN VIRAL NBA MOMENT

As the internet collectively laughed its ass off that this happened to Brown for the second time in just a couple of weeks, the man himself hopped on X to make his case.

He reposted the clip of his hair, giving Washington’s Kyshawn George's jersey a stain that an equipment manager will have to go to town on with a Tide Stick.

It's hard to tell if Brown is being serious or if he's "having a laugh" as the British say (I believe it's the latter). Still, it got me thinking about how "AI did it" is about to become the hottest excuse out there.

For years, the de facto excuse anytime something embarrassing happens to someone online is, "I was hacked." I've found that most of the time this excuse doesn't even make sense in context, but there are countless instances — my favorite being the time Shannon Sharpe live-streamed himself getting on with a lady friend — where people go the "I was hacked" route.

READ: MARYLAND SCHOOL’S AI‑POWERED SECURITY SYSTEM MISTAKES DORITOS BAG FOR GUN

Before that, it was usually something sleep-related. Sleepwalking or Ambien.

But now? Forget someone miraculously guessing your password. The hottest thing in excuses — as it is in everything — is Artificial Intelligence.

It won't be long before this excuse gets used at times when it doesn't even make sense, just like all the other former top excuses were in their prime.

Caught cheating? AI did it.

Sent a message bashing someone to that person? AI.

Arrested for peeing on a statue after a night out on the town? Sounds like the work of AI.