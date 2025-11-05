Celtics Star Jaylen Brown's Fake Hair Spray Marks Another Victim

Time to let that hair go, Unc.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is causing havoc with his alleged jet-black hair spray. The 29-year-old is battling hair loss like a team down 3–1 in a Finals series (not good) and using hair serum to fill in the gaps.

Brown’s experimenting has led to some unintended consequences, leaving stains on opposing players during games, like a relentlessly rogue Sharpie gliding across the NBA court.

The All-Star marked another victim Wednesday night when he left a stain on Washington’s Kyshawn George after lowering his head and running into the defender.

It’s the third incident in less than a week, turning Brown into a strange sensation for trying to play dirty and literally use his head during games.

In October, NBA fans got their first glimpse of Brown’s painted hairline when he left a mark on Knicks forward OG Anunoby at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 14: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts against the New York Knicks during the third quarter in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 14, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Two days later, against the Detroit Pistons, Brown tagged forward Ron Holland.

Lowering his head and ramming players with his sweaty, smeared hairline, Brown’s viral markings keep coming. The vet’s nowhere near giving up on fading hair to go bald.

Brown has joked on his live-streaming channel that he’ll gladly fly to Turkey to meet the hair restoration gods for plugs if necessary.

At least he let off some steam against the Wizards on Wednesday, scoring 35 points in 26 minutes with five rebounds and five assists.

There's no end in sight to Brown's hair spray rampage — looming in every game and ready to mark another defender.

