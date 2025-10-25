Jaylen Brown’s Painted Hairline Leaves Stain on Knicks Jersey in Viral NBA Moment

This is why at some point you've just got to let it go

The 2025–26 NBA season is barely a week old, and we may already have a frontrunner for the most embarrassing on-court moment — courtesy of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

…And his hairline.

The Celtics were at Madison Square Garden on Friday night to take on the Knicks, when things got awkward in the third quarter.

Brown drove to the basket and literally ran into Knicks forward OG Anunoby. As he tried to get around him, there was some light contact — nothing unusual there. But while creating space, Brown’s head brushed against Anunoby’s jersey… and left behind a noticeable stain.

Presumably from the Celtics star’s hairline.

It's not quite ripping a deuce in your pants and getting taken off the court in a wheelchair like one former Celtic, but that's still embarrassing as hell.

I’ll never understand some of the "solutions" guys use when they start losing their hair, but the painted hairline is wild to me. We see it way more often than you’d think — and it fools absolutely no one.

In fact, I'd argue that having your painted hairline rub off on someone's jersey is infinitely more embarrassing than having your hairline retreat a little bit.

If you're starting to thin out and that bugs you, save yourself some embarrassment and put down the spray can. Just bow out of the hair game with dignity and grace and shave it off.

Unfortunately, things didn't get much better for Brown and the Celtics following that faux hair faux pas. Boston dropped to 0-2 after a 105-95 loss to the Knicks.