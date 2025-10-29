Jaylen Brown Calls Up LeBron James To Ask For Receding Hairline Advice In Epic Troll Job

Jaylen Brown has found himself in quite a conundrum at the start of what is his 10th NBA season. It has little to do with his play on the court, but everything to do with his disappearing hairline.

During the Celtics' visit to Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks on October 24, the Boston star drove to the basket only to run into New York forward OG Anunoby. While trying to get around him, Brown's head brushed against Anunoby's white jersey, and the swipe left behind a stain.

It was Brown's painted-on hairline.

After the entire NBA world clowned on Brown for days, the 29-year-old decided to take the embarrassing moment in stride and lean into the jokes. He also brought LeBron James into the conversation, or at least attempted to, given James' hair line left his forehead years ago.

During a live stream on Tuesday, Brown joked that the stress of winning championships and the Boston sports media were responsible for his quickly fading hairline. Then came his call to James and a legitimately hilarious voicemail in which he asks if he should head to Turkey for a hair transplant or just let the hair line go altogether.

"I need to know: Turkey or no Turkey. And I ain't talking about no cheese sandwich," Brown somehow said while keeping a straight face.

Turkey has become the go-to spot in the world for hair transplants in recent years. Gone are the days when you have to call up China for some hair restoration cream like George Costanza.

Brown put up 41 points against the Detroit Pistons two days after he left some of his fake hairline in New York, so it doesn't seem to be affecting his game all that much.