Jaycee Horn Shouts At Sean Payton After Panthers Blowout Loss Against Broncos

The Denver Broncos continued to do what they do best Sunday: beat bad teams. They defeated the Carolina Panthers, 28-14, to move to 5-3 on the season.

None of the five Broncos wins this season have come against teams who currently have a winning record and four of the victories have come against teams with two wins or fewer.

That, obviously, includes the Carolina Panthers.

Surely, though, people will continue to talk about how great head coach Sean Payton is, even though he isn't that great and Denver still isn't a good team.

One person that I know agrees with me is Panthers' cornerback Jaycee Horn.

Horn was furious with Sean Payton after the game and refused to shake the head coach's hand.

He shouted that Payton and the Broncos were "trying to run the score up" against the lowly Panthers.

Horn isn't exactly wrong. With 10 minutes remaining in the game, and Denver leading by 21 points, Payton called a fake field goal. It didn't work.

Then, on the very next drive, while still leading by 21 but with only 4:30 left in the game, the Broncos went for a fourth down and even ran a trick play to convert.

These were both strange decisions by Payton, but not all that surprising. Payton isn't a great head coach and the game has passed him by.

So, he decided to run two trick plays in a game against arguably the league's worst team with a three-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter. Make it make sense.

Making the moment between Horn and Payton even more interesting is that Horn is the son of former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn.

Horn spent six seasons with the New Orleans Saints from 2001-06. In his final year in New Orleans, his head coach was Sean Payton.

Payton referenced that relationship while downplaying the incident with the younger Horn after the game. Then, he quickly ran away from the podium.

Typical stuff from Sean Payton, nothing to see here.

At least this time he got into an argument with an opponent instead of his starting quarterback.