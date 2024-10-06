Sean Payton, Bo Nix Have Heated Sideline Exchange During Broncos' Blowout Win

The Denver Broncos started their Sunday match against the Las Vegas Raiders quite poorly, immediately falling into a 10-0 hole.

But quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos scored the next 34 points in the game to eventually blow the doors off the hapless Raiders, who are currently in the midst of all kinds of off-field drama.

You'd think that would make Nix and head coach Sean Payton very happy, but not all was rosy between coach and quarterback on the sideline during the game.

Fox cameras caught Nix screaming at Payton after a failed drive in the second half.

Commentator Daryl Johnston claimed this was a good thing for the Broncos, but I'm not so sure…

While Sean Payton is a media darling because he's very nice to the people who cover him – so that they'll write and say nice things about him – he's not that way with players.

Remember that Payton also had heated exchanges with quarterback Russell Wilson last season and then shipped Wilson out of town as soon as he could.

It's a lot tougher to be an elite football coach when you don't have a Hall of Fame quarterback. Payton built his career on the back of Drew Brees, but hasn't had a competent offense in two years in Denver.

The defenses have been strong, but Payton is supposed to be an offensive genius.

Part of the problem is that Payton hasn't really had success in the NFL in about 15 years. The game is very different now. The best offensive minds in the game are all in their late 30s and early 40s.

After the game, Payton showed his age by referencing Ferris Bueller's Day Off when asked about the exchange with Bo Nix.

As my editor Matt Wiley said, "That movie came out June 11, 1986. Bo Nix was born February 25, 2000. Way to make relatable references."

Well said, Matt.

I also have no idea what this even means. That's probably because I was born in 1989, three years after the movie was released.

I'm sure some of the older OutKick readers can fill me in on what it means when someone says that "there’s a little bit of Ferris Bueller in" another person.

Until then, I'll just stew in anger that Sean Payton is 3-2 even though his team stinks, and he's overrated.

*Shoulder shrug*