Davante Adams Is Either A Big Edgar Allen Poe Fans Or Dropping Hints About Joining The Ravens

And now we've reached the moment in the Davante Adams trade drama with the Las Vegas Raiders where we're reading ambiguous signs and hints.

The latest sign came Friday afternoon when Adams took to Instagram and posted a picture of Edgar Allen Poe to his story.

No, seriously.

What Is Davante Adams Getting At?

So one of a couple of things are happening:

Either Adams, recovering from a hamstring injury and not currently playing for the Raiders, is catching up on his reading by perhaps enjoying Poe's "The Murders in the Rue Morgue" or the equally dark "The Masque of the Red Death ..."

Or perhaps Adams is reading Poe's 1845 book "The Raven …"

Or maybe Adams either wants to play for the Baltimore Ravens or is signaling he's being traded to the Ravens.

Some of those choices make more sense and are more likely than others.

Adams Talking About The Ravens

Honestly, the Rue Morgue takes forever to pick up steam. (Kind of like this story).

A young guy like Adams probably isn't doing that.

Let's go with the Ravens ideas. Yeah, much more probable.

Adams has been trying to do everything he can to author an escape from the Raiders. His "people" have been dropping hints as sources to various national media entities about where he'd like to end up.

He'd be open to going to the New York Jets because friend and former teammate Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback there.

Adams Would Like To Join Friends

He'd be open to going to the New Orleans Saints because friend and former teammate Derek Carr is the quarterback there.

He'd be open to going to the Kansas City Chiefs because, well, Super Bowls – which Adams has none to his credit.

The Steelers have been mentioned. The Browns have been mentioned in a cool exchange of Adams for Amari Cooper.

The Washington Commanders have been mentioned because, of course, a developing team with a 23-year-old rookie quarterback definitely needs a 31-year-old disgruntled, highly paid wide receiver.

The 49ers make sense if the Raiders would take perhaps Deebo Samuel in exchange.

Quoth The (Baltimore) Raven

And then there's the Ravens.

They obviously have the kind of playmaking quarterback in Lamar Jackson that Adams would like to play with.

They have a solid receiver corps with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor, but if Adams comes along … to the bench goes Agholor.

It would be an obvious upgrade. It also would be a tough fit under the salary cap this year and beyond.

Eventually, the bell will toll on this saga.

"That's being handled on the third floor," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, referring to the floor in the Raiders' facility where general manager Tom Telesco's office is located.

"Everything else will handle itself. I'll handle the grass (meaning the actual football). Telesco will handle everything else."