Former NFL Kicker Jay Feely ‘Seriously Considering’ Running For Congress In 2026

Former NFL kicker Jay Feely is considering a bid for one of Arizona's seats in U.S. Congress.

The 48-year-old would campaign to become the representative for Arizona's 5th Congressional District — one of the state's solidly Republican seats. Andy Biggs, who has held the seat since 2017, is running for Arizona Governor in 2026.

Feely has lived in the district (in Arizona's East Valley) with his wife and kids for more than a decade.

Now an analyst for CBS, Feely spent 14 seasons kicking in the NFL and, at one point, was one of the league's most accurate kickers. Feely, who boasted an 82.6 career percentage on field goal tries, made 342 consecutive extra point attempts from 2004 through 2013.

He played for the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears during his career.

In recent years, Feely has formed a friendship with Donald Trump and has joined the president for rounds of golf at both Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster. He endorsed Trump on social media during his 2024 presidential campaign.

"I’ve never been ashamed of my support for @realDonaldTrump," Feely wrote on X in July. "I’m proud to call him my friend. I supported him in 16 & 20 especially now 2024 after they tried to kill him. The left waged political warfare against this man. They believe the end justifies the means. Stand up and fight!"

Feely plans to make a final decision on whether he will run within the next three months, GOP strategist Brian Seitchik told The Arizona Republic.