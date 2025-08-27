Jay Cutler To Spend Opening Weekend Of College Football Behind Bars After DUI Arrest

Jay Cutler will serve time behind bars after being arrested on multiple charges last October.

The former NFL quarterback was arrested in Franklin, Tenn., after rear-ending a blue GMC with his white Dodge Ram truck on Bridge Street. The arrest affidavit from the Franklin Police Department described Cutler as visibly intoxicated and stated that he offered the driver of the GMC $2,000 to not call the police and to let him drive away.

Culter was charged with driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while under the influence. He bailed himself out on a $5,000 bond after being booked into Williamson County Jail.

Cutler has entered a plea deal and will serve four days in jail beginning on Friday, August 29. Serving time behind bars is less than ideal, but the former Vanderbilt star also can't be thrilled about the timing, with the first full slate of college football taking place over the weekend. Then again, his charges do call for punishment.

As part of Cutler's plea deal, the weapon possession charge was dismissed, while he did plead guilty to driving under the influence. He also agreed to "forfeit" the pistol in the deal. He'll be required to pay a $350 fine on top of his four-day stint in jail, while also being on unsupervised probation for one year and must attend a DUI safety class. Cutler's license was also revoked, according to WSMV out of Nashville.

Cutler, the 11th overall pick of the 2006 NFL Draft, played for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins during his 12-year NFL career.