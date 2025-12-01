Jaxson Dart Completes Turn To The Dark Side With Pregame Outfit

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has always been somewhat of a fashion icon.

With his flowing locks and liberal use of eyeblack, the former first round pick has the flair and good looks (got them from his mama) to be one of the faces of the league should his play continue to improve.

Now that Dart is living in the Big Apple – a city known for high fashion – I'm sure the young gunslinger figured it was time to take things to the next level.

But this trenchcoat and turtleneck combo might not have been what the fashion doctor ordered.

He kind of looks like he's about to go solve a mystery in a small town if we are being completely honest.

I couldn't quite place the look Dart was going for, but luckily our friends at FOX had me covered.

Ah, there it is!

It looks like young padawan Dart has fully completed his turn to the dark side.

The comparisons to Anakin Skywalker were always there, so maybe this is Dart finally leading into his celebrity doppelganger.

The fine folks on X understood the assignment, and had a full-on field day with the Giants' QB, complete with all the Star Wars quotes and references a cluster of nerds could muster.

I could be misremembering, but doesn't that movie end with Anakin being sliced in half and devoured by lava?

Not a good omen for tonight's game, if you ask me.

Then again, he does come back as Darth Vadar, one of the most iconic and badass villains in movie history, so maybe this is just Jaxson Dart completing his villain arc.

Giants fans better hope that's the case, because they are in desperate need for a quarterback to become one with the force and bring balance to the universe, or at least East Rutherford, New Jersey, in the meantime.